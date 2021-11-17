Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 74,963 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.35. 6,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,589. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

