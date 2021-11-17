Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRARY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($18.24)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.15 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

