Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

