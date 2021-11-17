Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.