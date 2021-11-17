Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,969 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Sanmina worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after acquiring an additional 256,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 218,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 817,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 118,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

