Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

TNET opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $1,793,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.