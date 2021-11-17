Credit Suisse Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $400.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $302.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $752.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average is $204.06. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

