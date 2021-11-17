Credit Suisse Group Raises Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $22.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $19.18 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

