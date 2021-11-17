Credit Suisse Group Raises Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $22.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $19.18 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $20.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.