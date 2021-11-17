Credit Suisse Group Raises SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $19.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $99,599.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,224,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,919.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,800 shares of company stock worth $250,986 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

