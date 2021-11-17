Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00004352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $5.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,734.73 or 0.97332831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00047322 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00038541 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.92 or 0.00550047 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000135 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

