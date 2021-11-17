Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE CPG opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.67.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568,811 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

