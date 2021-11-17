Critical Comparison: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) versus AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and AU Optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 34.23 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -37.39 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.76 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -89.69% -23.32% -20.61% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beam Global and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50 AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.23%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Global has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

