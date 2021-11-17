Critical Comparison: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MSCI alerts:

89.3% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MSCI has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MSCI and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71 Fiverr International 1 2 3 0 2.33

MSCI currently has a consensus price target of $641.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $226.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than MSCI.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 35.53% -199.50% 16.78% Fiverr International -19.57% -9.25% -3.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSCI and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.70 billion 32.83 $601.82 million $8.25 81.84 Fiverr International $189.51 million 34.33 -$14.81 million ($1.48) -122.65

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSCI beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.