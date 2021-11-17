Critical Comparison: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ThredUp
|0
|2
|9
|0
|2.82
|Ozon
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares ThredUp and Ozon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ThredUp
|$186.01 million
|9.98
|-$47.88 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Ozon
|$1.44 billion
|6.60
|-$307.24 million
|N/A
|N/A
ThredUp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon.
Profitability
This table compares ThredUp and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ThredUp
|-28.00%
|-52.77%
|-17.09%
|Ozon
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
25.4% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
ThredUp beats Ozon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About ThredUp
ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
About Ozon
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.
