Critical Comparison: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 9 0 2.82 Ozon 0 1 4 0 2.80

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 39.43%. Ozon has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.61%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Ozon.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and Ozon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 9.98 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Ozon $1.44 billion 6.60 -$307.24 million N/A N/A

ThredUp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ThredUp beats Ozon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

