Critical Review: IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) vs. Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 13.53% 11.91% 6.33% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for IHS Markit and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 0 5 2 0 2.29 Taboola.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

IHS Markit currently has a consensus price target of $117.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.20%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.75%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IHS Markit and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.29 billion 12.26 $870.70 million $1.55 85.00 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Taboola.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design, economics and country risk, and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

