Critical Survey: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 3.33% 25.49% 12.29% Oasis Petroleum 61.83% 88.97% 35.01%

PDC Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PDC Energy pays out 117.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PDC Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PDC Energy and Oasis Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Oasis Petroleum 0 2 8 0 2.80

PDC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $55.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.75%. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $126.64, suggesting a potential downside of 2.82%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDC Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.34 billion 4.20 -$724.32 million $0.41 140.95 Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 2.38 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

