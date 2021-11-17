Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Lowered by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,595 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises about 3.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Crocs by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Crocs by 1,280.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.75. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

