Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $188.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock has been gaining following the company’s stellar performance that continued in third-quarter 2021, thereby prompting management to raise view. Both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Crocs has been gaining from sturdy consumer demand for its brands. The company’s focus on product innovation and marketing, digital capabilities, and tapping of growth opportunities in Asia bode well. Moreover, Crocs’ immediate action to shift production, enhance factory throughput, leverage air freight, and strategically allocate units helped mitigate the impact of factory closures in Vietnam and the global supply chain issues. Management now estimates 2021 revenue growth between 62% and 65%.”

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.22.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.