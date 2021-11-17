CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.35

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 179285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $774.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 332.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CryoLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

