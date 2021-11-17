CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $694,142.85 and approximately $3,920.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00221288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

