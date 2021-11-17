CTI BioPharma’s (CTIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
