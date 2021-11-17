CTI BioPharma’s (CTIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12,463.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 64,437 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 194,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 61,683 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

