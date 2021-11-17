CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 84,840.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 30.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.