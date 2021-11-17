Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 33,194 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 393.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 155,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 16.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 79.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

