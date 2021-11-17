Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 178,873 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Compugen by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.28. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

