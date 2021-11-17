Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 138.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE TUP opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $880.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

