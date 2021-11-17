Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $340.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.65 and a 200-day moving average of $298.72. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $345.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.38.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $2,131,618. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

