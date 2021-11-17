Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,193,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 116,703 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $4,883,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $3,527,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.