Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 23,473 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,473 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 378,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $219,970.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,110,141.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,679 shares of company stock worth $1,460,906. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

