Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 36,582 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,582 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,706. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $63.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

