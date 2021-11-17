Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 3,228 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 16.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.55. 41,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.63 and its 200 day moving average is $318.93. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $238.69 and a 12 month high of $373.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

