Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,820,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,897. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

