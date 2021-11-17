Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 710 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,365. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $464.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.