CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Insider Buys £2,080 in Stock

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) insider Mark R. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £2,080 ($2,717.53).

Shares of LON CCPG traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 103.80 ($1.36). The stock had a trading volume of 77,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.27. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 90.78 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.41).

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.