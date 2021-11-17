Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.68

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and traded as high as $7.45. Cyclo Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 47,957 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

