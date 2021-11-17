DAFI Protocol Price Down 18.1% This Week (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $17.38 million and $884,213.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00225113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010481 BTC.

About DAFI Protocol

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

