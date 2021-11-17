Dale B. Wolf Purchases 24,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.91 million, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHTH. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,089 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in eHealth by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

