Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 4,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

