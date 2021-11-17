Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 4,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.
180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
