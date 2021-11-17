Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

