DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,325. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $269.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,518 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 138.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

