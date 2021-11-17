Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

