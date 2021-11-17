DCC (LON:DCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 6,080 ($79.44), with a volume of 135863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,112 ($79.85).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,153 ($93.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,186.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,121.65. The stock has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 55.85 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Alan Ralph purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($80.32) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($120,486.02).

DCC Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

