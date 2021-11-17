Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DBTX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX opened at $7.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Research analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,177,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,371,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

