DeepOnion Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $2,026.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,596,094 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

