Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. 969,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.10.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,697,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

