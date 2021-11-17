Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. 3,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,213. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

