Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

