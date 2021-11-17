Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €174.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €174.00 ($204.71) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €158.58 ($186.57).

DHER stock opened at €126.00 ($148.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €116.48. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

