Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CI Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.29.

Shares of CIX opened at C$29.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.86. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$14.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

