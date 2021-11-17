Desjardins Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to C$38.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

CAE stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CAE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after acquiring an additional 599,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

