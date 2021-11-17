Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.86 million.

Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 866,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXLG. DA Davidson began coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

In other Destination XL Group news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $195,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,739 shares of company stock worth $1,659,357 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $1,541,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

